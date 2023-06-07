Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $37,500 grant to Braymer

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $37,500 in Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant funding to Braymer. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water system improvements.

Braymer will use the funding to identify system improvements needed to continue providing reliable service to customers and meet drinking water quality standards.

Through its Financial Assistance Center, the Department of Natural Resources provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. The project will be funded wholly or in part with money received from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

