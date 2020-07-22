Trenton Municipal Utilities issues boil advisory for portion of Trenton

Trenton Municipal Utilities has issued a boil advisory for part of Trenton due to the repair of a water main.

The advisory includes West 18th Street from Bolser Street to Cedar Street, Bolser from West 15th Street to West 20th Street, Carnes Street from West 15th to West 20th, West 20th from Bolser to Carnes, and Merrill Street from West 18th to West 22nd Street.

Water is expected to be off in the area until 4 o’clock on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 22nd. The boil advisory will expire at 7 o’clock the night of Thursday, July 23rd.

