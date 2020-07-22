Dollar Tree updates policy on customers wearing masks

Dollar Tree, Incorporated has reversed course on requiring shoppers to wear masks.

A July 8th update on the company’s Coronavirus Response webpage indicates the company initially started requiring shoppers, vendors, and employees to wear masks.

The company updated its mask policy last week to “request” face coverings in stores where state and local ordinances are not in effect. The current policy reads that the stores will still require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are part of Dollar Tree, Incorporated.

