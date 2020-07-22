Parasol Puppets to host online performance

Parasol Puppets from Jamesport will have an online performance available for public viewing. Puppeteers Debbie and Peter Allen will perform a scene from their show “Nursery Rhymes and Tales” and be interviewed by Brian Hull of the Nashville Public Library System in an upcoming episode of “Story Time with the Professor.”

The performance and interview will be aired on Facebook Live by the Nashville Public Library on the morning of Tuesday, July 28th at 10:30. The broadcast will later be available on the Parasol Puppets Facebook page.

Debbie Allen says Parasol Puppets are usually busy during the summer doing shows for libraries, summer schools, and outdoor festivals, but puppet shows have been canceled due to the pandemic. Hull contacted the Allens about being a part of the Nashville Public Library’s ongoing online children’s programming service.

Peter Allen notes the couple emphasizes audience interaction during its live performances, and it has not been interested in online or virtual performances. However, the Allens have worked with Hull before, and they trust him in the new online venue.

Parasol Puppets built a new shadow puppet stage for the July 28th online performance.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares