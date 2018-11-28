Trenton Middle School to hold Geography Bee

Trenton Middle School will hold preliminary rounds for the National Geographic Bee next week.

Parents are invited to attend the preliminary rounds in the library/media center next Wednesday, December 5th. The eighth grade round starts at 8:30, fifth grade at 9:25, sixth grade at 10:15, and seventh grade at 11:10. The top two contestants in each grade level and the next two at-large contestants will compete in the final round of local competition December 12th.

The National Geography Society organizes the National Geographic Bee annually to encourage geography in schools, spark student interest in the subject, and increase public awareness of geography.