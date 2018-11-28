Audio: Trenton R-9 Superintendent Dan Wiebers resigns position

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Dan Wiebers has submitted a letter of resignation from his position.

The Board of Education accepted Wiebers’s resignation at a closed session meeting Wednesday six to zero with board member Marcie Cutsinger absent.

Wiebers says the resignation will take effect on June 30th, 2019 as he will replace Doctor Roger Barnes, who is retiring as Chillicothe R-2 Superintendent.

Wiebers is in his fourth year as Superintendent for Trenton R-9 District moving into the position of Trenton High School principal to succeed Becky Albrecht when she resigned at Trenton to become superintendent of the Maryville R-2 School District, where she is today.

Wiebers says he was high school principal for nine years and a social studies teacher at Princeton R-5 prior to that and is thankful he had “the opportunity to be a Trenton Bulldog”.