North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Chillicothe to hold free parenting classes

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center of Chillicothe will hold free parenting classes in December and January.

The classes will be held at the Mental Health Center at 401 Youssef Drive in Chillicothe Mondays from 10 o’clock to noon December 3rd through January 21st. There will be no classes held December 17th or 24th.

Classes will cover parenting 101 and building relationships, infants and toddlers, handling misbehavior and focusing on children ages five to 10, children succeeding in school, decision making and focusing on teens, and teaching self-control and blended families. Each class will include a video, handouts, and discussion with a certificate awarded upon class completion. Participants can pick and choose classes to suit their needs but should make their own arrangements for childcare.

Call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center of Trenton to register for the classes at 660-359-4487.