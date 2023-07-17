Trenton Mayor unveils concise recycling guidelines for residents

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic has developed a concise list of the recycling guidelines in Trenton. Information can be viewed on a flyer on the City of Trenton’s Facebook page. Viewers can also find information on the upcoming electronics collection opportunity scheduled for September 22nd and 23rd.

The recycling guidelines pertain to what can be accepted by Rapid Removal Disposal of Trenton and by Hope Haven Industries of Chillicothe.

Rapid Removal, located on Northwest 10th Avenue, is open from 8 am until 4 pm. Rapid Removal accepts glass bottles that have been rinsed and have had their lids removed. It’s okay to leave the labels. Rapid Removal’s site in North Trenton accepts bulky items such as appliances but they will need to be delivered. Trenton residents, showing proof of residency, may take one bulky item per person per week. Rapid Removal also accepts waste oil as long as it’s in containers, and intact car batteries at their Trenton location.

For those with curbside residential trash pickup by Rapid Removal, paint cans are accepted if empty and the lid is removed to allow residue to dry. If the can has unused paint, it’s requested to fill the can with cat litter and leave the lid off. It’s also noted that flat-screen TVs only can be left curbside on Rapid Removal trash collection days, but nothing with batteries.

Individuals with questions, on what can be recycled, should call Rapid Removal in Trenton at 660-654-4287 and not Trenton City Hall.

Hope Haven does weekly residential curbside pickups in Trenton.

Hope Haven, on their Trenton routes, will accept plastic bottles that are rinsed and have had their lids removed, tin and aluminum containers that are rinsed and have had their lids removed – these should be placed in clear bags at the curb on the scheduled pickup day. Cardboard can be accepted if the boxes are broken down, stacked, tied in a bundle, and placed at the curbside on the scheduled pickup day. Hope Haven recycling also takes newspapers, junk mail, magazines, paper, and cereal boxes if placed in clear bags and set at the curb on the scheduled pickup day.

If individuals have questions about what Hope Haven curbside recycling accepts, they may contact their office in Chillicothe at 660-646-5175.

Styrofoam products can be taken to Clinko Sheltered Industries in Cameron. Their address is 1205 West Grand Street. It’s requested that styrofoam be placed in the receptacle at the back of their building in Cameron. Call 816-632-3966 for more information.

Community Opportunities of Kirksville is a sheltered workshop that accepts electronics for recycling. This includes computers, laptops, circuit boards, memory chips, and other items considered “e-waste.” The recycling component is located at 3602 North Industrial Drive in Kirksville. The phone number is 660-665-5768.

