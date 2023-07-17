Art historian Dr. Madeline Rislow to present program at Grundy County Museum Annex in Trenton

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Museum Annex in Trenton is set to feature a program this Saturday afternoon, July 22nd. The event, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM, will showcase the expertise of Doctor Madeline Rislow, an art historian with a distinguished career.

Currently serving as the Senior Manager of Learning and Engagement at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City, Dr. Rislow brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Over the years, she has taught art history at renowned institutions such as the Kansas City Art Institute, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Missouri Western State University, where she held the positions of Associate Professor and Director of Art History.

Although Dr. Rislow specializes in Italian Renaissance art, her pursuits extend beyond that realm. She has made significant contributions to the field, having published and presented on various subjects, including contemporary art, virtual reality, and popular culture, employing diverse analytical frameworks.

For those planning to attend, the museum’s operating hours on Saturday and Sunday are from 1:30 PM until 4:30 PM. Visitors will have time to peruse the museum’s exhibits and enjoy the presentation by Dr. Rislow.

