Trenton man facing weapons charges scheduled for May 26th court appearance

Trenton resident Arron Franklin Waldrep is scheduled for an appearance May 26th in Grundy County circuit court after being charged this past weekend with one felony, unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts. Bond is $15,000 in cash.

The Grundy County’s Prosecuting Attorney accuses Waldrep early on Saturday, May 16, 2020, of exhibiting in the presence of one or more persons, an 18-inch metal tool described as a weapon readily capable of lethal use.

A probable cause statement filed by Police Officer Luke Dapra indicates Waldrep acted in a threatening manner toward a victim causing that person to fear serious physical injury or death.

Waldrep faces misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree. For the assault, he’s accused of angrily coming at the victim. The harassment count is for allegedly engaging in conduct that created emotional distress to a confidential victim in a domestic disturbance that required a law enforcement response within 12 hours of a separate domestic disturbance.

The probable cause statement shows police responded to the incident in the north parking lot of a church at 1107 East 11th Street in Trenton.

