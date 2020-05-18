Absentee balloting for June 2nd election continues in Grundy County

It’s just two weeks before the June 2nd municipal election and the Grundy County Clerks’ office reports 77 absentee ballots have been cast as of midday on Monday, May 18th. Another 21 have been requested but have not yet been voted and returned to the clerk’s office.

Monday, May 25th is the Memorial Day holiday and the courthouse will be closed.

The Grundy County Clerk’s office will have absentee voting hours on Saturday, May 30th from 8 to 12 noon. The deadline for absentee balloting for the election is 5 o’clock on Monday, June 1st.

