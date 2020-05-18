Section of Route Z in Carroll County closed due to slide over roadway

A section of Carroll County Route Z from Route C to County Road 217 is closed due to continued damage caused by a roadway slide. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation have attempted repairs to slow the road deterioration, but the slide has significantly progressed this spring.

Route Z in northern Carroll County was closed Monday, May 18, 2020, for the safety of motorists. The anticipated duration of the closure will not be known until further assessments can be completed. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades. For your own safety, and the safety of road workers, never drive around barricades.

