Trenton man facing additional charges in Grundy County

A 28-year old Trenton resident faces additional charges in Grundy County after being arrested on Monday.

The first announced charges against Bryant Ellis accused him of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on December 9th. The latest charges accuse Ellis of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and unlawful use of a weapon while possession of a controlled substance.

Ellis was being held in the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000 cash only and is scheduled to appear March 26th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Regarding the possession of drug paraphernalia counts, Ellis is accused of altering a drinking straw with intent to use it to introduce meth into the human body. In the tampering with physical evidence count, Ellis is accused of ripping open a baggy containing methamphetamine to impair its availability in an investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. In the delivery of a controlled substance charge, Ellis is accused of possessing meth with intent to distribute it, and regarding the resisting arrest count, Ellis was accused of fleeing on foot when Deputy Austin Taul was attempting to make an arrest on a Grundy County felony warrant.

Ellis is also accused of the unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a 22-caliber revolver while possessing methamphetamine.