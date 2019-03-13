Gallatin teen demolishes vehicle in rollover crash

A Gallatin resident was hurt early Wednesday when the car she was driving traveled off Highway 69 and overturned several times west of Winston.

The highway patrol reported 18-year old Melanie Myers was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident happened one mile west of Winston on Highway 69 when the northbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, crossed 122nd Street, hit the ground, and overturned several times coming to rest on its top.

The vehicle was demolished and the patrol report indicated Meyers was wearing a seatbelt.