Pleasant View Board of Education approves student field trips

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education has accepted a bid for technology updates this summer.

Quality Network Solutions is to be a paid more than $23,000 for the updates which include new wiring and as well as adding access points.

The board approved a cooperative agreement with the Laredo district for a track program. Several field trips were approved with fifth through eighth graders traveling to government-related sites in Jefferson City. Sixth graders are to go to a water festival at North Central Missouri College’s Barton Campus in Trenton. Seventh through eighth graders are to visit the Grundy County courthouse. It was reported that Andrew Huffstutter has qualified for the state Science Fair in Maryville.

Graduation for Janet Lake’s pre-school class is the night of May 6th at 6:30 in the school cafeteria. The early childhood special education graduation is set for May 16th. Eighth-grade graduation is the night of May 20th at 6 o’clock in the school gym.

The board approved the employment of Lori Jarrett of Trenton as an aide in Mrs. Lake’s pre-school class.