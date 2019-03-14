North Central Missouri College to host public arts forum

North Central Missouri College will host an Arts Forum and discussion on March 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the lobby of Cross Hall. The public is invited to join an open dialogue with Dr. Lenny Klaver, President, Phil Schlarb, Dean Emeritus, Jim Norris, Art Instructor, and Tyler Busick, Vocal Music Instructor about reviving the arts in the local area.

“It’s been a goal of mine since I arrived to engage with the community regarding more fine art opportunities and interest at North Central Missouri College, said Dr. Lenny Klaver. “I hope this forum is the first step in moving forward.”

During the forum, a presentation will be given followed by an open discussion with attendees. For more information, or if you are unable to attend, but would still like to provide input, please contact the president’s office at 660-357-6203.