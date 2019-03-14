Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotion of Lt. Collin Stosberg

Lieutenant Colonel Eric T. Olson, acting superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotion effective April 1, 2019.

Sergeant Collin M. Stosberg, public information and education officer assigned to Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, is being promoted to lieutenant and designated assistant director of the Public Information and Education Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City.

Stosberg was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1997, as a member of the 73rd Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 6, Jackson County. He was promoted to corporal on September 22, 2002, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 11, Cass County. On April 2, 2006, he was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of that same zone. He transferred to Troop A Headquarters and was designated public information and education officer for the troop on October 4, 2009.

Lieutenant Stosberg grew up in Garland, TX, and graduated from North Garland High School. He attended Richland College in Dallas, TX, and Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX. Stosberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Central Missouri State University (now University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg, MO, in 1996. In 2015, Stosberg completed the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations course in Bellevue, NE. Lt. Stosberg has three children, Colbey, Kayden, and Greyton.