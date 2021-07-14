Trenton man escapes injury in Benton County crash

Local News July 14, 2021 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Trenton man escaped injury when the car he was driving in Benton county struck the rear of a pickup pulling onto Highway 65.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon and injured the driver of the pickup, 78-year-old Charles Carr of Warsaw, who was to seek his own treatment for minor injuries. The driver of the car was listed as 40-year-old Troy Crawford of Trenton, who wasn’t hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts. Damage was moderate to both vehicles in the Highway 65 accident north of McDaniel Road.

Post Views: 609
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.