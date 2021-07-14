Trenton man escapes injury in Benton County crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton man escaped injury when the car he was driving in Benton county struck the rear of a pickup pulling onto Highway 65.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon and injured the driver of the pickup, 78-year-old Charles Carr of Warsaw, who was to seek his own treatment for minor injuries. The driver of the car was listed as 40-year-old Troy Crawford of Trenton, who wasn’t hurt.

Both drivers were using seat belts. Damage was moderate to both vehicles in the Highway 65 accident north of McDaniel Road.

