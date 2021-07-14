Audio: For the first time in about 25 years, Missouri’s gas tax will increase

For the first time in about 25 years, Missouri’s gas tax will increase beginning in October. Governor Parson has signed into law a bill boosting the user fee by two-and-a-half cents annually over five years. During a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Jefferson City, Parson says the move is historic for Missouri infrastructure funding.

 

 

The measure will also increase electric vehicle fees by 20-percent annually for five years, with fees varying by the size of the vehicles.

Parson has signed into law a bill boosting the user fee by two-and-a-half cents annually over five years. Most drivers who do not want to pay for the amount of the increase can request a rebate. During a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Jefferson City, State Representative Becky Ruth of eastern Missouri’s Festus says the bill she carried is about safety, jobs, and economic development.

 

 

There is a referendum attempt in the works by libertarian-conservative leaning group Americans for Prosperity to try and overturn the gas tax hike in 2022.

