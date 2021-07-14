Audio: For the first time in about 25 years, Missouri’s gas tax will increase

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

For the first time in about 25 years, Missouri’s gas tax will increase beginning in October. Governor Parson has signed into law a bill boosting the user fee by two-and-a-half cents annually over five years. During a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Jefferson City, Parson says the move is historic for Missouri infrastructure funding.

The measure will also increase electric vehicle fees by 20-percent annually for five years, with fees varying by the size of the vehicles.

Parson has signed into law a bill boosting the user fee by two-and-a-half cents annually over five years. Most drivers who do not want to pay for the amount of the increase can request a rebate. During a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Jefferson City, State Representative Becky Ruth of eastern Missouri’s Festus says the bill she carried is about safety, jobs, and economic development.

There is a referendum attempt in the works by libertarian-conservative leaning group Americans for Prosperity to try and overturn the gas tax hike in 2022.

