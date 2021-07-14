Man from Breckenridge escapes injury during crash in Jackson County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Breckenridge man escaped injury when the pickup he was driving was struck in the rear by another pickup while both were slowing in Jackson County traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-four-year-old Misael Guzman Yepez of Kansas City received minor injuries and was taken to the Centerpoint Medical Center of Independence. The driver of the pickup that had come to a stop in northbound traffic on Highway 470 was listed as 42-year-old Bradley Webb of Breckenridge. He was not injured during the crash.

Both drivers were using seat belts and damage to both vehicles was described as moderate.

