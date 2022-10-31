Trenton High School concludes marching band and color guard season with top finish at state festival

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton High School concluded its marching band and color guard season competing at South Callaway High School in Mokane, Missouri.

The event was called the Missouri State Marching Association Festival and organizers report a group of band directors came together to form the association. Saturday, October 29th was the first statewide festival. In the future, organizers hope to sponsor marching festivals across Missouri so groups may be on the same sheets heading into state.

The Trenton Golden Bulldog Marching Band concluded the fall performances with a first-place finish in the parade competition, class three, at Mokane. The Trenton band also won third place in the class three field show. The top three in the parade judging were Trenton, Highland, and Fatima. The field show top three bands were Hollister, Highland, and Trenton. High schools were entered in classes two through five.

Trenton R-9 Band Director Anthony Webb described the results as a great end to the marching season. He believes the band is starting the foundation of success for years to come. Webb added the upcoming concert season for the rest of the year will allow the band to continue to make music and grow.

Seven members of the Trenton High School Choir performed Saturday as part of the All-Northwest District Choir during a concert at Platte County High School. Three of the singers, Connor Campbell, Victor Markell, and Trent Villacampa were selected as honorable mentions for Missouri All-State Choir.