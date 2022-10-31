Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.

A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early Saturday in Clinton County. Gatewood has been accused of felony driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and having no valid license. Gatewood was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

A Powersville resident, 22-year-old Ty Davis, has been accused in Putnam County of driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain a vehicle to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Davis was involved in a Friday night accident ten miles north of Unionville.

Excelsior Springs resident, 28-year-old Jerade Dobbins, was arrested in Ray County Friday and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance – meth, failure to display valid plates, and no insurance. Dobbins was taken to the Ray County Jail on a 24-hour hold.