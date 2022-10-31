Awards and proficiency winners at National FFA Convention announced

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 95th annual National FFA Convention wrapped up Saturday with the awarding of American FFA degrees. You can see those that were eligible to receive the American FFA Degree at this link.

National proficiency award winners also were announced. Gracyn Rongey of the Trenton FFA won a silver award in vegetable production – entrepreneurship placement.

Trent Dowell of Gallatin was a national finalist in wildlife production and management – entrepreneurship placement. Ashley Chalfant of Gilman City won a bronze proficiency award in beef production entrepreneurship. Austin Minnick of the Chillicothe chapter won silver in landscape management – entrepreneurship placement. Corbin Sampson of Kirksville was a national finalist in diversified crop production placement. Jack Peterson of the Carrollton area career center was a national finalist in beef production placement.

The National FFA Convention also included an agri-science fair. Abigail Burns of Gallatin was a national finalist in animal systems division three. Chillicothe members

Cooper Clariday and Jacob Roney received bronze in power structural and technical systems. Braymer members Memphis Pickering and Rebecca Hunt won bronze in animal systems division four. Kobyn Metzger of Maysville received bronze in power, structural and technical systems division three.

National chapter awards were presented, with those from this area, including Trenton, Chillicothe, Braymer, Bucklin, and the Carrollton Area Career Center.