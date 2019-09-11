Trenton Golden Bulldog Marching Band to attend a variety of competition events

The Trenton Golden Bulldog Marching Band will perform at several competitions this year as well as home football games.

Director of Bands Ethan Stewart reports high school competitions will include Carrollton Band Day September 28th, Monroe City Marching Festival October 5th, Odessa Marching Invitational October 12th, and the Trenton Marching Festival October 19th.

The band will also play in the Trenton High School Homecoming Parade September 27th. The Trenton High School Band’s field show is titled “Pandora Reopened,” the indoor drumline show is called “Spies” and the indoor Colorguard show is called “Enter the Circus.”

Stewart notes the Trenton Middle School Band will participate in the Princeton Calamity Jane Days Parade September 21st and Carrollton Band Day September 28th.

