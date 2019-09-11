Access II Fishing Tournament reels in money to support the disabled

Access II Independent Living Center netted over $400 during their Fall Fishing Tournament Sunday, September 8th at Indian Creek Lake. The stormy morning did not keep local anglers away. 14 teams came out to raise money for Access II, a non-profit agency who provides a variety of services to people with disabilities and the elderly in Northwest Missouri.

Winners from the tournament include:

First Place Bass: Gary St.Clair/Robert Cope- 11.38 lbs

Second Place Bass- Matt Holder/Glenn Palmer- 10.99 lbs

Third Place Bass- Kevin McCollough/Kamren McCullough- 10.68 lbs

“Big Bass” Winner- Matt Holder/Glenn Palmer- 3.44 lbs

First Place and “Big Bass” winners received cash prizes and additional winners received donated items from community businesses and organizations including Chillicothe Hy-Vee, Anderson Ford, St. Joe Honda, and Kum & Go in Bethany.

“We appreciate everyone who comes out to support these tournaments,” said Jessica Adkins, Access II Marketing and Development Director. “The equipment and programs we are able to help fund truly make an impact on the day-to-day lives of our neighbors with disabilities. We cannot thank our return anglers enough.”

Access II holds two fishing tournaments a year, one in the Spring and one in the Fall, proceeds from the tournaments support individual programs Access II offers such as free durable medical equipment, accessible transportation, and in the past, and even accessible playground equipment for local schools.

