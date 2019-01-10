Trenton funeral homes merge; Slater funeral home to close

Trenton funeral home businesses have merged to form a new partnership that will operate under the name Resthaven Mortuary, Incorporated.

Vince and NiCole Neal and Dwayne and Janet Slater are the owners of the partnership, which includes the Slater and Whitaker-Eads funeral homes and the Resthaven Mortuary. The merger went into effect January 1st.

The Slater Funeral Home will permanently close in the future, Whitaker-Eads will become Slater-Neal Funeral Home, and Resthaven Mortuary will keep its name. Neal says services and prearrangements will remain the same at the funeral homes to remain open.

Vince and NiCole Neal owned the Whitaker-Eads Funeral Home and Resthaven Mortuary, and Dewayne and David Slater owned the Slater Funeral Home.