Trenton firefighters conduct aerial placement and climbing training

Trenton firefighters recently conducted training exercises, focusing on aerial placement and climbing, using their ladder truck at several locations. Contrary to what passersby might have assumed, no fire or emergency was prompting this activity.

This routine training is an essential aspect of the firefighters’ preparation, enabling them to understand the full capabilities of their equipment. Such knowledge is critical in various scenarios they might face, ensuring efficient and effective responses during actual emergencies.

Special thanks were expressed to the management of Adams Park Apartments and NCMC for granting permission to conduct these exercises on their premises. Their cooperation provides the fire department with the necessary real-world environment needed for this type of training, contributing significantly to the readiness and proficiency of the town’s emergency response teams.