Missouri Day officials announce winners in the Baby Show

The MOPS and MOMSNEXT of Green Hills celebrated young talent Friday evening, announcing the winners of the Missouri Day Baby Show.

This year’s title of Little Miss Missouri Days was awarded to McKinley Welch of Trenton, while Grayson Huffman of Liberty clinched the title of Little Mister Missouri Days.

The winners’ list included:

Ripley Graves of Trenton (Boys, 0-3 months)

Adella Hartman of Richmond (Girls, 3-6 months)

Westyn Bowles of Bethany (Boys, 3-6 months)

Saige Coon of Trenton (Girls, 6-12 months)

Jackson Hostetler of Tindall (Boys, 6-12 months)

Charlotte Huffman of Liberty (Girls, 12-24 months)

Todd Burton II of Trenton and Reed Hostetler of Gilman City (Boys, 12-24 months, tie)

Eliana Titus of Trenton (Girls, 2-3 years)

Tyrone Coin of Newtown (Boys, 2-3 years)