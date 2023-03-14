Trenton Fire Department responds to business location on East 9th Street

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a fire at Lend Nation located at 1808 East 9th Street on Tuesday morning, March 14th.

Lieutenant Derek Hert reports light smoke was coming from the interior, and no smoke showed from the exterior when firefighters arrived. Firefighters found a bathroom that had a portion of the ceiling on fire from an overheated exhaust fan. The plastic cover from the fan caught fire and fell onto the toilet lid. That caught the toilet lid on fire as well as other materials at the floor level.

Firefighters used a water can to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for additional hot spots.

Fire damage was confined to the ceiling exhaust fan, ceiling tiles, and toilet with minimal smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were on the scene for approximately 40 minutes.

Steve Richman is listed as the owner of Lend Nation.

