Grundy County Council on Aging relinquishes grant, continues volunteer program

The Grundy County Council on Aging has voted to relinquish the federal grant that funded the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Grundy County and continue the volunteer program with a part-time employee.

The new volunteer program is called Green Hills Volunteers, and the part-time employee will administer the program. Money from current fundraising activities and the senior tax will fund the program.

The Grundy County Council on Aging reports that, to service the RSVP grant, a full-time person and a part-time person were needed. Their salaries consumed most of the grant money.

The council discovered that senior centers in the area and the country were relinquishing their RSVP grants. They were said to be able to continue their volunteer programs effectively and with more flexibility.

