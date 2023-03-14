Results of area FFA chapters at annual competition in Lathrop

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

FFA chapters in the area participated Monday in the 24th annual contest judging day in Lathrop. There were 13 categories of judging.

First-place winning teams from this area were Gilman City in agronomy, Gallatin in nursery landscape, Winston in entomology, Cameron in farm management, and North Harrison of Eagleville in forestry.

Gallatin FFA had second-place teams in agronomy and soils with Cameron placing second in dairy cattle judging and poultry.

Third-place results in Lathrop Contest Day competition included Cainsville in agronomy, Maysville in dairy cattle, Winston in dairy foods, Meadville in entomology, Jamesport in floriculture, Gallatin in livestock, and Cameron in the judging of meats.

Several FFA members were highly ranked in various categories of competition in Lathrop.

Hayley Jennings and Ethan Elder of Gilman City were first and second in agronomy, Levi Youtsey of Winston took first in entomology, North Harrison students Trendi Johnson, Jaci Davis, and Cole Kampmen finished first, second, and third, in forestry, Chris McLey of Gallatin took first and Avery Pickering of Milan was second in livestock judging, and Gallatin FFA members Emma Christopher and Anasen Wayne placed first and second in nursery-landscape.

