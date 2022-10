WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Smoke showing from a garage sent the Trenton Fire Department to 1200 Laclede Street Wednesday morning.

The smoke was due to a wood-burning stove fire and a spokesman for the department said a water can was used to extinguish the small fire and embers near the stove.

Overheating of the wood frame of the stove caused the frame to ignite and cause minimal damage. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

The occupant is listed as Joseph Herrity with the owner as Rocky Duncan.