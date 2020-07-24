Trenton FFA to serve food at North Central Missouri Fair next week

The Trenton FFA will serve food at the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton next week.

The Trenton FFA Alumni Barbecue will start at the fairgrounds the evening of Tuesday, July 28th at 6 o’clock. The menu for the drive through-style meal will include pulled pork, beans, chips, and a cookie. It will cost $6 per plate. Attendees are asked to come into the fairgrounds through the east gate on Oklahoma Avenue and leave through the west gate.

Food will also be available at the Trenton FFA Cook Shack Wednesday, July 29th through Saturday, August 1st starting at 11 o’clock in the morning each day and going until the end of the daily livestock show. That menu will include several sandwiches, drinks, and desserts.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares