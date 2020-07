The Highway Patrol reports a Purdin woman sustained minor injuries when the car she drove overturned two and a half miles north of Laclede the morning of Friday, July 24th.

An ambulance transported 26 year old Cheyenne McQueen to the Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield.

The vehicle traveled south on Highway 5 before running off the road and overturning. The car was totaled.

The Patrol notes McQueen wore a safety device.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Ambulance assisted.

