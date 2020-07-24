Trenton resident recovering from injuries received in incident at 8th and Jefferson

The Trenton Police Department confirms an incident that occurred near the intersection of Eighth and Jefferson streets in the early morning Saturday, July 18th.

The incident is under investigation, and several individuals have been interviewed in connection with it. Police Chief Rex Ross says the department cannot release other information because no arrests have been made. The information has been forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

The Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports no charges have been filed, and the prosecutor is reviewing the case. The office cannot disclose or discuss any information on the case at this time.

KTTN has learned from other sources Cody McHargue is recovering from injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday, July 18th’s incident is encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department at 359-2121.

