California based company receives license for medical marijuana manufacturing in Trenton

A California-based company, with interests in medical marijuana, has received state of Missouri approval on its application to locate in Trenton.

King’s Garden Midwest LLC will be receiving a state license for medical marijuana manufacturing. That company also had applied to have a cultivation license in Trenton but that request was denied by the state.

During a compliance review of previously-approved state licenses for medical marijuana-related facilities, the Department of Health and Senior Services determined that some companies submitted duplicate applications. While companies were not prohibited in submitting duplicates, the state says there can only be one license for a single proposed facility. The medical marijuana program reports it has merged the redundant licenses for each affected facility – creating the issuance of five more.

Besides Trenton, other locations where the state has awarded a license are two different companies and locations in St. Louis; and one each in Independence and Grain Valley. According to the state, the new licenses were awarded to entities described as “next in line” on the conditionally denied application list earlier this year. Those applications were close to approval but did not score high enough in the rankings established by the state.

Director of North Central Missouri Economic Development at Trenton, Micah Landes, says she’s pleased to learn about the state announcement today which she said ultimately means jobs will be available. But Mrs. Landes added the number of jobs won’t be as many as “could have been expected” if the cultivation license had been approved by the state. As a result, Mrs. Landes said Kings Garden Midwest may choose a different and smaller location in Trenton to have the medical marijuana manufacturing operation.

The application submitted to the state seeking both cultivation and manufacturing licenses proposed the address of a specific building that the company may not need. It’s noted Kings Garden Midwest does not(yet) own that building.

In January, it was announced the Department of Health and Senior Services began awarding medical cannabis manufacturing licenses to 86 facilities. The license allows them to manufacture marijuana-infused products. There were 373 applications from across the state in that category. Besides cultivation and manufacturing licenses, the state also has issued dispensary licenses for medical marijuana products.

