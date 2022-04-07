Trenton FFA teams takes 1st place in Northwest Missouri District Career Development Events competition

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Five additional contest results have been released from the Northwest Missouri District Career Development events competition held on Tuesday.

Trenton FFA teams won first place at districts in ag sales and dairy cattle. Previously, it was announced Trenton had a first-place team for food science. Other Trenton FFA teams have qualified for state in the judging categories of meats and soils.

Several FFA teams from area schools have qualified for state career development events

Representing northwest Missouri.

In ag mechanics, Cameron was 2nd, Gilman City 4th with Gallatin as an alternate.

The ag sales team from Trenton took first with Chillicothe 3rd and North Mercer

as the alternate. Besides Trenton’s team taking 1st in dairy cattle, other state qualifiers are North Harrison 2nd plus Princeton 6th and Pattonsburg 7th.

In forestry, Gallatin FFA had a team capture 1st place; North Harrison 2nd, Cameron was 4th, and North Mercer 5th.

In the meats judging, North Harrison was 2nd, Trenton 4th, Princeton 9th, and Cameron is the alternate.

