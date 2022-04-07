Audio: Bill to allow offenders to work for reduced prison sentences advances to Missouri Senate

State News April 7, 2022 KTTN News
Prison Inmate or Prison Worker
An effort aimed at giving convicts a second chance and lessening the chance of a return to prison is headed to the Missouri Senate.

 

 

That bill would create the Earning Safe Reentry Through Work Act.  The bipartisan measure would offer some Class E felons to work for time off their sentences.

Representative Wes Rogers of Kansas City only had praise for fellow Republican Derek Grier’s bill, however; some offenders will not qualify for the program due to crimes such as rape, child abuse, sex abuse of a child, and other crimes.

(Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash)

