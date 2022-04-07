Audio: Bill to allow offenders to work for reduced prison sentences advances to Missouri Senate

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An effort aimed at giving convicts a second chance and lessening the chance of a return to prison is headed to the Missouri Senate.

That bill would create the Earning Safe Reentry Through Work Act. The bipartisan measure would offer some Class E felons to work for time off their sentences.

Representative Wes Rogers of Kansas City only had praise for fellow Republican Derek Grier’s bill, however; some offenders will not qualify for the program due to crimes such as rape, child abuse, sex abuse of a child, and other crimes.

