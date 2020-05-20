Trenton FFA officers announced for 2020-2021 school year

Next year’s officers have been announced for the Trenton FFA Chapter.

Leading the youth organization will be President Kidridge Griffin; vice presidents Jaycie Griffin and Olivia Roberts; Secretary Colton Roy, and the treasurer is Kaci Persell. Other FFA officers will be Reporters Gracyn Rongey and Rebecca Urich, Sentinel Randy Bowden, and Chaplain Allison Yoder.

Star awards have been announced for the Trenton FFA. The four winners and their categories are Makenzee Epperson as Greenhand; Allena Allen in farming; Olivia Roberts in placement; and Colton Roy in agribusiness.

Recognized with honorary chapter degrees are Brook Kreatz, Diane Lowrey, and the NCMC Barton Farm campus.

Numerous awards and scholarships were announced through the news media following the cancellation of the annual parent-member awards banquet. You can see a complete list of awards listed below or you may view the PDF file in a new browser window.

