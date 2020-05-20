Kathryn Cleeton Scholarship winner announced

A Tri-County High School Graduate is the recipient of the second annual Kathryn Cleeton Memorial Scholarship. Abbie Marie Rexing plans to attend North Central Missouri College and major in Agricultural Business and later transfer to a four-year university and obtain her bachelor’s degree.

While at Tri-County, Miss Rexing was an active member of the National Honor Society, FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, and a participant on the cheerleading squad, the track, and softball teams. She has served as President of both the FFA and National Honor Society, named to the Honor Roll for three years, and recognized with numerous awards in FFA.

The Kathryn Cleeton Memorial Scholarship was established in 2017 to honor a long-time educator at Tri-County High School by former students, friends, and family of Mrs. Cleeton. Mrs. Cleeton taught music in many school districts during her teaching career including Kansas City, Milan, Green City, Smithville, Jamesport, and finally, at Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe. She passed away in 2013. The scholarship is administered by the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri.

