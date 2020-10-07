Trenton Elks to sponsor car show on October 18, 2020

Multiple classes of vehicles will be shown at the Trenton Elks Lodge Car Show next week. Registration will be at the lodge at 1012 Tinsman Avenue on the morning of October 18th from 8 o’clock to 11:30.

Classes will include up to 1959 stock, 1960 to 2000 stock, up to 1959 modified, 1960 to 2000 modified, trucks stock, trucks modified, motorcycles 2000 to present, convertible, custom, unfinished, and special interest. Additional trophies will be given for “Best of Show”, “Best Interior”, and “Best Paint.”

The cost to enter is $20 per vehicle. Entry forms can be picked up and returned to the Elks Lodge.

The car show will be held on October 18th rain or shine and more information can be obtained by contacting Harry Kately at 660-654-2449 or Vince Neal at 635-0479.

