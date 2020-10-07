Audio: Trenton Chamber of Commerce to host “Trick or Treat Night” and Scavenger Hunt

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat Night will look different this year due to COVID-19. President Debbie Carman says the event will be a drive through the night of October 26th from 6 o’clock to 7:30. The specific location is to be announced and children can still wear costumes for the event.

Carman says candy and item donations can be dropped off at the chamber office at 611 East Ninth Street. Anyone wishing to donate to October 26th’s Trick or Treat Night can also contact the chamber to schedule a time for items to be picked up by calling 359-4324.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a scavenger hunt later this month. President Debbie Carman says clues will be sent to participants on the night of October 30th at 7 o’clock. Items to be found will be in the Trenton area.

Cash prizes will be available.

Groups can register online at trentonmochamber.com. The cost is $15.00 per group, which can be paid through PayPal. More information is to come regarding the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Scavenger Hunt October 30th.

