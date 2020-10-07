Cainsville man charged with multiple offenses in Harrison County

A Cainsville resident has been charged in Harrison County following an arrest on Tuesday, October 6th by the Highway Patrol.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tony Lee Bennett faces felony leaving the scene of an accident—second offense. Other charges include the misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense, driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense, and driving while intoxicated—prior.

Bond for Bennett is $15,000 in cash only.

