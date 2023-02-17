Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau investigates grant opportunity, hear presentation on “Placer AI”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau heard an update on Wednesday on a grant opportunity involving signage in Trenton.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Scott Sharp reported he talked to a Department of Economic Development employee, and the process for the American Rescue Plan Act grant has been extensive. He noted there had been fraud issues and several applications submitted.

The notification date was extended to March, but Sharp said it will likely be postponed again due to the number of applications. There was $30 million allocated for the tourism category, and around $70 million were requested. NCMDA’s competition is only in the northern part of Missouri.

It was previously reported the grant was for $250,000, and different entities pledged $125,000. The funds would be used for wayfinding signs, two downtown murals, planter boxes downtown, picnic tables, and the enclosure of the Tom Brown log cabin.

Sharp also reported on Placer AI. He has presented information to organizations and entities, and community members have heard about results and data for the software that can be used to promote business and economic development. NCMDA is seeking organizations and entities to help with the cost of the program. The renewal date is October, and it costs approximately $14,000 per year.

A membership level of $5,000 to NCMDA was discussed, which would include quarterly reports and access to the software. The Convention and Visitors Bureau also discussed providing an alternative amount to assist if the board falls within the City of Trenton’s membership to NCMDA.

Sharp noted the board would be able to share reports and data with Johnny Lightning Strikes Again for target audience review and progression. Johnny Lightning is a marketing company.

January content review was provided for the website and social media. Follower growth and reach continue to grow. A Jamesport Visitors Guide ad was up for renewal. The Convention and Visitors Bureau approved the same ad as the previous year for $400. It was noted the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce monthly newsletter ad was renewed with no changes made.

Options were discussed for a QR code to be added to some print materials.

Jackie Soptic with NCMDA discussed a community calendar. The City of Trenton recently revamped its website, but there is no designated employee to maintain the city calendar. A community calendar could be available on the Convention and Visitors Bureau website as a central location for community events and tourism-related happenings. An event request form could be used before adding it to the calendar. Board Member Jordan Ferguson was going to check with Johnny Lightning on a calendar added to the website.

The Trenton City Council reappointed Megan Pester to the Convention and Visitors Bureau at a recent meeting after Jim Norris resigned.

Micah Landes has resigned, and the board agreed a representative from the Cobblestone Inn should fill the vacancy. Ferguson was going to confirm with Jenn Hottes before City Council Member Marvin Humphreys talked to the city council.

