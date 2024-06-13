Crash on Highway 36 west of Osborn injures two from Cameron

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 36, three miles west of Osborn, resulted in serious injuries for a driver and minor injuries for a passenger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. on June 12, 2024.

Joe J. Gardner, 18, of Cameron, Missouri, was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway. Gardner overcorrected, causing the vehicle to veer off the south side of the roadway. The Nissan Rogue overturned and came to rest on its top, facing west.

Gardner sustained serious injuries and was transported by DeKalb County EMS to Mosaic Life Care. A 17-year-old female passenger from Cameron, Missouri, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to Mosaic Life Care by DeKalb County EMS. Neither Gardner nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Troopers M.S. Cline and S.W. Pliley, along with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Related