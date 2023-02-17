Grundy County Health Department to offer Shingles vaccine

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton has the shingles vaccine.

The health department reports the shingles vaccine is now covered by Medicare Part D, Medicare prescription drug coverage, as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Covered Part D adult vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, such as the shingles vaccine, will be available at no additional cost to individuals with Medicare Part D coverage.

Shingrix is a two-dose series recommended for individuals at least 50 years old.

The Grundy County Health Department encourages Medicare-eligible individuals who opted out of shingles vaccination due to the cost to check with their healthcare provider.

The health department can bill most health insurance plans for the shingles vaccine.

The office also has a limited number of free doses for Grundy County residents who are uninsured. The free doses will be available while the supply lasts.

Make an appointment to receive a shingles vaccine by calling the health department at 660-359-4196.

