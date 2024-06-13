Brookfield license office to temporarily close August 1, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the temporary closing of the license office in Brookfield, Missouri, located at 223 N Main Street, Brookfield, Mo., 64628. The last day of operations will be Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Chillicothe License Office – 730 South Washington, Chillicothe, Mo., 64601

Macon License Office – 210 N Rubey, Macon, Mo., 63552

Keytesville License Office – 306 South Cherry, Keytesville, Mo., 65261

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at this link.

