St. Louis man pleads guilty to producing child pornography with multiple victims

Tracy Jenkins, 59, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to charges of producing child pornography and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jenkins admitted to sexually abusing five children and recording the abuse, with the series of videos circulating online since at least 2022. Three additional victims have also been identified.

According to the plea agreement, one of the victims was six years old when the abuse began, while another was 11. Jenkins provided food, money, clothing, and other items to some of the victims. His face is clearly visible in many of the videos he produced.

The FBI’s Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit identified one of the victims, leading them to contact the St. Louis FBI office. Agents located Jenkins and conducted a court-approved search of his home, where they found multiple electronic devices containing thousands of files of child pornography. Approximately 200 videos produced by Jenkins, depicting the sexual abuse of the victims, were discovered. These videos ranged in length from seconds to over one hour and 45 minutes.

The investigation revealed that Jenkins began making videos as early as 2013. He was with one victim the day before the FBI searched his home.

During the search, FBI agents also found a stolen Sarsilmaz 9mm pistol in Jenkins’ home. As a convicted felon, Jenkins is barred from possessing firearms.

Jenkins is scheduled for sentencing in December. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson will request a 40-year sentence, as stated in the plea agreement.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

