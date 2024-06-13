National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Kansas and Missouri counties

Share To Your Social Network

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory for portions of east central and northeast Kansas, as well as north central, northwest, and west central Missouri. The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT on June 13, 2024. This advisory comes as temperatures are expected to soar, with heat index values potentially reaching 105 degrees.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity is anticipated to create dangerous conditions this afternoon. Highs are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 90s, with maximum heat index values between 100-106 degrees. Residents are urged to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

The heat advisory affects the following counties:

Kansas : Atchison, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson

Missouri: Atchison, Nodaway, Gentry, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette, Cass

Safety Tips During Extreme Heat

To ensure safety during this extreme heat event, residents should:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in air-conditioned rooms.

Avoid strenuous activities.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on family members and neighbors, particularly the elderly and those with health issues.

Never leave people or pets in closed vehicles, as temperatures can rise rapidly to dangerous levels.

Identify air-conditioned locations such as libraries, malls, or community centers where you can stay cool.

Use window reflectors to block heat.

Keep windows covered with drapes or shades to reduce indoor heat.

In addition to the heat, there is a possibility of severe storms developing in the late afternoon into the evening. These storms could bring very large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, and a couple of tornadoes.

Recognizing and Responding to Heat-Related Illnesses

Heat Cramps:

Signs : Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, or legs.

Actions: Move to a cooler location, remove excess clothing, and take sips of cool sports drinks.

Heat Exhaustion:

Signs : Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, or fainting.

Actions: Go to an air-conditioned place, lie down, loosen clothing, take a cool bath, and sip cool sports drinks.

Heat Stroke:

Signs : Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees), red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat, rapid pulse, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness.

Actions: Call 911 immediately and cool the person with any available methods until help arrives.

The screen capture below lists the areas under the Heat Advisory, which goes into effect at 1 pm and continues until 8 pm Thursday. Counties in the heat advisory are outlined in orange.

