St. Louis County man pleads guilty to robbery with a machine gun

A convicted felon from St. Louis County, Missouri has been accused of committing a drug robbery while armed with a machine gun.

Walter C. Moore, 19, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, robbery and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a crime of violence.

A June 5 indictment accuses Moore of robbing someone engaged in the sale of controlled substances on April 25.

A motion seeking to have Moore held in jail until trial says he was armed with a Glock equipped with a “switch,” or auto sear, rendering if a fully automatic weapon. The Glock was also equipped with an extended magazine and a laser sight.

The possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a crime of violence charge carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 30 years.

The St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone is prosecuting the case.

